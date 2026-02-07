Entertainment

How to get skin that bounces back like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Beating the heat, dirt and tough tackles on the field, we learn how the rugby star keeps his winning glow

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a Stormers training session in Cape Town. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

From the Stormers to the Springboks, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has become a fast favourite among the up-and-coming stars in rugby.

Loved for his versatile play, the sports star has caught the attention of the Garnier team as their first male ambassador in sub-Saharan Africa.

Men have notoriously kept to a limited skincare routine, which does not often meet the harsh conditions it is put through. For the newly minted ambassador, there is great importance in balancing harsh exposure on the field before and after a game.

Garnier men's skincare ambassador Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. (Supplied by Garnier)

“For me, skin health is as important as physical fitness. When you’re on the field, your skin is exposed to sweat, dirt and often harsh sun or wind, so my routine is all about protection and recovery,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

For his pre-game preparation, he ensures his skin is hydrated and protected with a charcoal face wash and cooling gel. “It’s lightweight, doesn’t feel greasy under sweat and provides essential SPF protection. It gives me a healthy glow while keeping my skin shielded from the sun during long hours on the pitch.”

The real battle comes after a match, when Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s first priority is a deep clean to get rid of the dirt and sweat. Using Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water, which he called “a lifesaver”, is gentle but effective at refreshing the skin instantly.

In an effort to change the way other men approach skincare as unmanly, Mngomezulu said he does not want to be seen as a stereotypical rugby player.

“Doing things like this and looking soft doesn’t really bother me so I don’t need to act tough. I’m proud to be called soft.”


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

NSFAS pays out R4.27bn as more than 189,000 students fail academic progress criteria

2

Engen garage hires firm after gardening row

3

WATCH | Five things you need to know about Brig Rachel Matjeng’s testimony

4

WATCH | Cat Matlala’s payment to SAPS officer was ‘a boyfriend’s to his girlfriend’, commission hears

5

Chiefs have the tools to win league, Confed Cup - Kaze