How to get skin that bounces back like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

From the Stormers to the Springboks, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has become a fast favourite among the up-and-coming stars in rugby.

Loved for his versatile play, the sports star has caught the attention of the Garnier team as their first male ambassador in sub-Saharan Africa.

Men have notoriously kept to a limited skincare routine, which does not often meet the harsh conditions it is put through. For the newly minted ambassador, there is great importance in balancing harsh exposure on the field before and after a game.

“For me, skin health is as important as physical fitness. When you’re on the field, your skin is exposed to sweat, dirt and often harsh sun or wind, so my routine is all about protection and recovery,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

For his pre-game preparation, he ensures his skin is hydrated and protected with a charcoal face wash and cooling gel. “It’s lightweight, doesn’t feel greasy under sweat and provides essential SPF protection. It gives me a healthy glow while keeping my skin shielded from the sun during long hours on the pitch.”

The real battle comes after a match, when Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s first priority is a deep clean to get rid of the dirt and sweat. Using Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water, which he called “a lifesaver”, is gentle but effective at refreshing the skin instantly.

In an effort to change the way other men approach skincare as unmanly, Mngomezulu said he does not want to be seen as a stereotypical rugby player.

“Doing things like this and looking soft doesn’t really bother me so I don’t need to act tough. I’m proud to be called soft.”