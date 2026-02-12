Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Entertainment

Rising star Mthuthu destined to be one of Mzansi’s authentic spiritual voices

African folklore musician Mthuthu Ndebele (supp)

African folklore musician Mthuthu, born Ntuthuko Ndebele, is fast emerging as one of SA’s most authentic spiritual voices.

Sowetan gets to know the 38-year-old singer and storyteller from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, who weaves transcendent Nguni folk expression with the rich rhythms and poetic depth of the Amahubo tradition.

Click here to read more.

Bad Bunny ushers in the year of ‘Cloud Dancer’

Bad Bunny on stage at the Half Times show. (Mike Blake)

Pantone’s colour of the year is “Cloud Dancer”, which, by definition of the colour institute, refers to “lofty white”, a hue that signals calm, stillness, and quiet reflection in a restless world.

The colour is a cue to the return of minimalism in fashion, reigning in style power as this season’s must-have wardrobe staple.

Click here to read more.


