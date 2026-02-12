‘Something truly special’: Boyz II Men announce South African tour in May

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American group Boyz II Men are set to perform in South Africa.

Nathan Morris, founder member of Boyz II Men, said the group are eager to reconnect with local fans.

”We are looking forward to reconnecting with our South African fans. South Africa has always shown us incredible love and we cannot wait to return and perform. There is something truly special about the energy and passion of South African audiences, and we look forward to creating memorable nights filled with great music and connection," he said.

“Bringing Boyz II Men to South Africa is a significant milestone for us,” said managing director of Remoakantse Holdings, Thabiso “DJ Skeelo” Mogashwa.

“Local audiences appreciate authentic, world-class music — and this tour is about creating memorable moments while continuing to position the country as a destination for international live entertainment.”

The award-winning group will kick-start their tour at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on May 27, then move to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on May 29 and 30.

