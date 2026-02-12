SPOTLIGHT | Passion, romance and chaos on the Valentine’s big screens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s Valentine’s season, but some people are hellbent on avoiding it entirely.

Spotlight covers entertainment offerings this week that are filled with topics of the heart, from passionately provocative gothic romance classics to twisted, chaotic Valentine nightmares.

Emily Brontë’s infamous romance novel Wuthering Heights returns to the big screen, but with a darker, deeper emotional approach. The tragic rebellion and sizzling love story between Catherine and Heathcliff, and their all-consuming passion, follows the outcome of a fractured class conflict, revenge and its destructive scars. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the leading roles, and now at cinemas.

Love hurts and can be very scary. It can even kill. In Whistle, a group of misfit high school students discover an ancient death whistle that, once blown, summons their future deaths to hunt them down. A film from director Corin Hardy (The Nun) that will leave you breathless and on the edge of your seat. At cinemas.

Gina (Virginia Gardner) tries anything and everything to prevent a pending proposal from her boyfriend on Valentine's Day. Scheming with fellow Greece holidaymakers to at least delay the one knee event, this romantic comedy flips the script on love. F Valentines Day also stars Marisa Tomei, Skylar Astin and Lil Rel Howery, and is on at cinemas.

