Doja Cat to headline Global Citizen’s Move Africa tour

Doja Cat will headline Global Citizen's Move Afrika 2026 tour in Rwanda and South Africa in March.

Doja Cat fans will get to see the Grammy-winning singer perform in South Africa for the first time after she was announced as the headliner of Global Citizen’s Move Afrika 2026 tour.

Entering its third year, the 2026 edition of the Move Afrika tour will begin with Move Afrika: Kigali at the BK Arena on March 17 and expand across Africa with Move Afrika: Pretoria at the SunBet Arena on March 20, creating jobs and economic opportunities on the continent.

“From my South African roots straight to the world stage, we’re bringing energy, purpose, and real change to Move Afrika in Kigali and Pretoria. This isn’t just a tour; it’s a movement that creates jobs and opportunities that last,” said Doja Cat.

“I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates Africa’s creativity, invests in its future, and shows the world that Africa isn’t coming; it’s already here.”

This year’s instalment advances Move Afrika’s long-term mission of building the first pan-African music touring circuit that drives economic investment and creates opportunities for the next generation of young Africans to work in the continent’s creative economies in all its host cities.

With Doja Cat having driven action to end poverty at various Global Citizen events before, Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said he was honoured to watch her carry the cause across Africa.

“We are honoured to welcome Doja Cat as the headliner for Move Afrika 2026,” he said.

“She has delivered unforgettable performances at some of Global Citizen’s most defining moments, from Paris to New York to the historic Fifa Club World Cup final halftime show. Now she joins us as we expand across the continent, from Johannesburg to Accra, Kigali to Lagos, and now Pretoria.

“Move Afrika is redefining global touring by placing Africa’s creative excellence at the centre of the international circuit, creating jobs, strengthening local creative industries, and driving long-term economic growth powered by culture.”

Doja Cat set to headline Global Citizen Move Afrika Tour. (Supplied by Global Citizen)

Move Afrika, the groundbreaking music touring circuit led by international artists, is fuelling Africa’s creative economy in partnership with PG Lang and Kendrick Lamar.

“We’re excited to welcome Global Citizen and Move Afrika back to Rwanda. Move Afrika’s return reflects our continued dedication to elevating Africa’s creative industries and using the influence of global entertainment to drive meaningful progress across the continent,” Rwanda development board CEO Jean-Guy Afrika said.

“This partnership supports our vision of Rwanda as a premier destination for live entertainment, one that creates jobs for young people, unlocks new economic opportunities, and delivers lasting benefits for Rwanda and the continent.”

Tickets for Move Afrika: Pretoria are available as follows:

the general public goes on sale at 9am on February 18 from ticketmaster.co.za;

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets from 9am on February 16 until 8.59am on Wednesday, February 18 (available with any Mastercard);

World & World Elite Mastercard cardholders have preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets from 9am on February 18; check out priceless.com/music for details; and

the Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale begins at 9am on February 17 and continues until 8.59am on February 18. Existing Big Concerts Fan Club members are reminded to keep an eye on their inbox and www.bigconcerts.co.za for more information.

