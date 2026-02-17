Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpendulo Dube plans to pursue his connection with Kokii Beuzana, who left the house last week.

Durban’s culinary scene comes to life with bold wine pairings

Chef de Partie Prudence Ntombela (supp)

Prudence Ntombela is serving up bold culinary flair with a deep passion for Durban cuisine.

The chef de partie at the Sibiya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom resort has worked there for 15 years and stepped into the role in 2022.

WATCH | J Something and Coco celebrate love with Valentine’s Day festival

J'Something. (Soul Good)

The month of love — and Valentine’s Day itself — was marked not just by roses and candlelit dinners, but also by a full-blown festival for lovers, all thanks to celebrity power couple J Something and his wife, Coco.

From kissing booths and curated photo stations to live performances and interactive experiences, the event blended music, connection and community.

Dube eyes kota date with Kokii after Big Brother Mzansi eviction

Big Brother housemates. (Supplied)

After his eviction from Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday night, Dube Mpendulo already has plans to pursue his connection with Kokii Beuzana, who left the house last week.

The 22-year-old said he missed her the day she walked out.

The 22-year-old said he missed her the day she walked out.

