Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Adewunmi Erhabor wears a pink button down shirt with matching pink boot-cut trousers, a pink full-length wool coat with a silver broach. Shannon Finney

“It was mind-blowing… I barely slept” – Bonko Khoza on his three Saftas nods

Bonko Khoza. (Supplied)

Bonko Khoza and his actress wife Lesego were buzzing with so much excitement that they couldn’t sleep following his three nominations for iThonga, Mabaso Family Reunion, and Heart of the Hunter at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on Tuesday.

STYLE GUIDE | Year of the Horse ready to set your wardrobe ablaze

Irina Kro Eicke wears a brown bob haircut, black oversized sunglasses, gold large earrings, a black shiny leather bag, a brown and black zebra print pattern blazer jacket with long fringed details borders, a matching black and brown print pattern high neck top, a matching brown and black polka dot print pattern midi skirt with fringe trim, black leather pointed-toe knees boots shoes, outside Diotima, during New York Fashion Week. Edward Berthelot (Edward Berthelot)

This week the lunar New Year welcomed the Year of the Horse – the zodiac sign that gallops with confidence, forward momentum, freedom and an unyielding refusal to be restrained.

Driven by boldness, rebellion and intense energy, this powerful new lunar cycle invites a renewed sense of self-assurance and fearless expression.

Sowetan