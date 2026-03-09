Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lorcia Cooper excited to see Coloured stories told

Seasoned actress Lorcia Cooper. (Supplied)

Having first broken into the industry as the dancing sensation called Charmaine onBackstage, seasoned actress Lorcia Coopersays her latest role as Rochelle Booysen inParadysmay be one of the timidest yet nurturing characters she has played to date.

The 47-year-old thespian, also known for portraying the cutthroat prison boxing champion and gang leader Tyson in prison drama Lockdown, is relishing the opportunity to step into a very different kind of role: a mother navigating family and community struggles in the new SABC2 drama.

Click here to read more.

WATCH | Small portion shopping a game-changer in Spaza trading

A customer using the Smartfill machine to buy peanuts (Supplied)

Imagine going into a shop to buy a cup of rice or a handful of washing powder, just enough for you to have a single meal and a clean shirt.

Stop imagining it because this is a reality for many consumers in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, where eight spazas have been having Smartfill machines for the past few years.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan