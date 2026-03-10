Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

How Umafikizolo turned heartbreak into a hit with ‘Uyoncengwa Unyoko’

Maskandi singer Umafikizolo. (Supplied)

Maskandi favourite Umafikizolo believes his three nominations in the Metro FM Music Awards mark a turning point in his career. The Uyoncengwa Unyoko singer speaks to Sowetan about keeping the genre alive, his creative process and channelling heartbreak into his art.

Top chef Nonkosi “Noni” Vellem started out cleaning hotel kitchen

Executive chef Nonkosi Vellem (supp)

Nonkosi “Noni” Vellem is breaking new ground in SA’s hospitality industry, and she’s determined to bring other women along with her.

The 45-year-old from Alice in the Eastern Cape is the newly appointed executive chef at Sun International’s Time Square Hotel in Menlyn, Pretoria, becoming the first woman to hold the position there.

LISTEN | ‘That house is draining’: The Don and King Wanda kiss ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ goodbye

Big Brother Mzansi season 6 contestants King Wanda and The Don. (Supplied by )

Big Brother Mzansi‘s latest evictee, The Don, is glad to have made the top 10, but says there is also a sense of relief, as the house was “draining”.

The Soweto-born housemate, whose real name is Sihle Sishi, was axed from the 24/7 reality show along with King Wanda on Sunday after eight weeks.

