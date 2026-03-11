Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Robot Boii and models in theatrical act of pouring the SA classic custard dessert UltraMel onto MaXhosa Africa rug during the luxury house runway showcase at Paris Fashion Week

LISTEN | MaXhosa Africa makes fashion statement with ‘custard’ moment

Model walks the MaXhosa Africa’s latest ready-to-wear runway show at Paris Fashion Week (supp)

MaXhosa Africa’s latest ready-to-wear runway show at Paris Fashion Week was a sugary treat that surely left fashionistas with tooth sensitivity and revived the skhothane subculture in the process.

In a viral moment that was uniquely Mzansi, homegrown thick and creamy custard brand UltraMel made a splash on the ramp when models including Robot Boii staged a theatrical act that saw them pouring the classic SA dessert onto the brand’s signature rug.

Bongi Mlotshwa’s take on beauty as she eyes another Safta win

Bongi Mlotshwa. (Supplied. )

This weekend, Bongi Mlotshwahopes to add another SA Film and TV Award (Safta) to her tally.

She is nominated for Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling (TV comedy)for her work in How to Ruin Love. She has previously won for her work in The River.

How to break the cycle of credit-to-survive

Salem Nyathi, consumer financial education specialist at Momentum Group (Supplied)

Many people battle with unmanageable debt but don’t know exactly where they stand. Being in the dark about how much you owe can sink you into even more debt as interest climbs and can lead to blacklisting, blocking you from accessing credit.

Research shows that 71% of indebted people are using large portions of their salaries to service debt.

