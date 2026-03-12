Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Go big or go home: Red carpet style trends ahead of Saftas and Oscars

If trains and capes are known to cook up the best red carpet looks, then this weekend’s awards are no exception. (supp)

This weekend, the stakes are high as the 19th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and the 98th Oscars are set to deliver nail-biting cinematic grandeur and big wins.

But before the statues are handed out, all eyes will be on the red carpet, where big fashion and career moments are cemented and style icons are born.

Next-big-thing: Khaya Dube – from school stage to Joburg Film Festival nod

Filmmaker and actor Khaya Dube. (Supplied)

Rising filmmaker Khaya Dube is one of the disruptors shaping the future of African storytelling after winning the Young Voices Competition at the Joburg Film Festival (JFF) for his short film Umxoxiso last week. Sowetan gets to know the young creative force.

