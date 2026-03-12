Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Go big or go home: Red carpet style trends ahead of Saftas and Oscars
This weekend, the stakes are high as the 19th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and the 98th Oscars are set to deliver nail-biting cinematic grandeur and big wins.
But before the statues are handed out, all eyes will be on the red carpet, where big fashion and career moments are cemented and style icons are born.
Click here to read more.
Next-big-thing: Khaya Dube – from school stage to Joburg Film Festival nod
Rising filmmaker Khaya Dube is one of the disruptors shaping the future of African storytelling after winning the Young Voices Competition at the Joburg Film Festival (JFF) for his short film Umxoxiso last week. Sowetan gets to know the young creative force.
Click here to read more.
Sowetan