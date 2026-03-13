Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LISTEN | Zandi Nhlapo talks on menopause, ageing

Zandi Nhlapo talking to the women gathered at the Seasoned by Zandi: The Reset event last Saturday. (TAFFSTUDIOS)

Iconic TV personalityZandi Nhlapo‘s latest ventures see her putting women’s health in the spotlight by having frank conversations to help them learn and understand their bodies and emotions as they age.

Loved as a 1990s SABC1 continuity presenter and for her latest acting roles inImbewuandHousekeepers, at the weekend Nhlapo hosted a wellness event that was premised on the physical, emotional and mental changes that come with ageing and menopause.

Soccer star accused of hiding finances in R1.5m divorce battle

The estranged wife of a former soccer star wants R1.5 million in divorce settlement (123RF/ashtray25)

The estranged wife of a former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder has claimed that the ex-soccer star failed to disclose his financial position in line with a proposed R1.5m divorce settlement.

Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, has established that the wife filed an application for discovery at the Johannesburg high court on February 9 after the soccer icon opposed the settlement amount during a mediation process that took place in December.

