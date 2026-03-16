Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Stories to read as you munch

IN PICS | Teyana Taylor, Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore ruffle feathers at the Oscars

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (John Shearer)

Sinners star Michael B Jordan is an Oscar winner for Best Actor; so is director and his regular collaborator Ryan Coogler for Best Original Screenplay, making him the second black writer after Jordan Peele for Get Out in 2018.

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WATCH | Scandal!’s Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane thanks Jerry Mofokeng for his Safta

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane wins his very first Safta for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap (Scandal!). (Supplied)

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane walked away with his first South African Film and Television Award (Safta) on Saturday night at the age of just 16 for his role as Tebello (Tibi) onScandal!.

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Routine health checks key to detecting early kidney disease

Alexis Chapell, 62, attends four hours of dialysis therapy at 4am, three days a week. (Supplied)

“I go to dialysis like some people go to the gym.”

This is how a 62-year-old man who was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2009 describes his life as he attends four hours of dialysis therapy at 4am, three days a week.

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Ndavi Nokeri to tackle faith, finance and fitness with new podcast

Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. (Supplied)

Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is stepping into the podcasting world with The Full Circle Podcast with Ndavi Nokeri, a space designed to inspire and empower youth and women.

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