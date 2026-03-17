Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Siyabonga Sepotokele is ready to be TV’s most-hated in Inimba

Actor Siya Raymond Sepotokele. (Lephuthela)

There’s a new TV villain in town and his name is Azande, portrayed by TV favourite Siyabonga Sepotokele.

A first for Sepotokele, he steps into playing a TV bad boy in popular telenovela Inimba, marking a shift from the heroic roles audiences have grown to love him for.

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LISTEN | Mmeli is rooting for his ‘LOML’ Thandeka to win ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Mmeli Khumalo. (Supplied.)

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Mmeli Khumalo says his bond with Thandeka, who many housemates loved to hate, runs deep.

In an interview with Sowetan after his Sunday night eviction, the 27-year-old from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, said he was rooting for his “LOML” (love of my life) to win this season.

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Sowetan