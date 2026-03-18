Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Stories to read as you munch.

LISTEN | From taxis to chart-topper: MaWhoo’s meteoric rise to stardom

Singing sensation MaWhoo. (Supplied)

Local music’s go-to vocalist, MaWhoo, has gone from catching taxis to her first gigs in 2022 to securing seven nominations for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

Known for hits like Bengicela, Uzizwa Kanjan, Thokoza and Amabhoza, the 31-year-old singer is nominated for Best Female Artist, Song of the Year (two nominations: Bengicela and Uzizwa Kanjani), Best Dance (Bengicela and Uzizwa Kanjani), Best Collaboration and Best Lekompo (for Leskandi 2.0).

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WATCH | I tried to upgrade colleagues to business class: Rulani Mokwena on Algeria detention

Rulani Mokwena speaks following his arrest in Algeria. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has explained what transpired at the airport as he and his technical team were leaving Algeria on Sunday.

Mokwena was reportedly stopped by customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers amid allegations of attempting to leave the country with undeclared foreign currency on Sunday.

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Many more people withdrawing from two-pot savings for the third time

Many more people withdrawing from two-pot savings for the third time (123RF/stock photo)

More than 60% of people who submitted claims from their retirement savings are withdrawing for the third time.

This data from Momentum Corporate was recorded from March 1, when the third withdrawal window opened.

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Sowetan