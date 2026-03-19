Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Visual art of Zanele Muholi. (Supplied)

Zanele Muholi’s historic Hasselblad Award win puts black queer stories in focus

Visual art of Zanele Muholi. (Supplied)

Having made history by winning the Hasselblad Award, one of the world’s most prestigious photography prizes, SA visionary Zanele Muholi reflects on their journey of being consistent in unapologetically telling black queer stories through art.

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SA enterprises shine at Buy Local Expo

Pojupoju children's food pouches use innovative caps that become building blocks for children's cognitive skills. (supp)

Thousands of innovative exhibitors and visitors descended onto the 2026 Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg this week.

The two-day event, anchored by this year’s theme of localisation, was a vibrant hub of homegrown enterprise and economic opportunities.

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Sowetan


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