Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stories to read as you munch

LISTEN | Ama Qamata transforms into DRC-born boxer Safi in new film

International actress Ama Qamata. (Nondumiso Shangee)

Ama Qamata recently made her mark at the premiere of Fight Like a Girl in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the film inspired by real events follows her character Safi, a young woman escaping forced labour in an illegal mineral mine.

Having captured audiences in Gomora and Blood & Water, Qamata now steps into international cinema, and this is how she is doing it: portraying pro boxer Safi.

Click here to read more.

“I’m a fashion girl”: Nia Pearl talks music, style and Metro FM nods

Nia Pearl. (Supplied)

Nia Pearl can sing, has incredible style, and is en route to possibly bagging her first Metro FM Music Award.

Her collaboration with Sam Deep, Stixx, Boohle and Mano on Shela got a nod for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano and Best Music Video.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan