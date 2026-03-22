FREE TO READ | From South Africa with pride

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Few people know it, but large parts of the Eastern Cape were once covered with dense, subtropical thicket that supported a multitude of birds, animals and insects. This micro forest disappeared as the land was transformed for agriculture, leaving vast plains covered in little more than low shrubs.

It’s not exactly something to be proud of, but here’s something that is: in December last year, the United Nations Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations recognised the restoration of this ecosystem as a World Restoration Flagship.

Communities, various organisations and partners are coming together to boost soil resilience, trap carbon, restore habitat for animals and create jobs in rural areas. In this issue of Made in SA, we proudly profile one such organisation, Return to Thicket, and the impact it is having in restoring this land.

Another surprising sustainability champion is Cape Town’s FYN Restaurant, which recently partnered with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on a pilot project to transform the global culinary industry. If you haven’t visited one of the world’s finest restaurants yet, check out our photo essay to be filled with pride – and hunger.

Another crucial preservation effort is to save South Africa’s endangered languages, including N|uu. We also explore the wonders of the Swartland, dive into local bicycle manufacturing and discover Discovery’s

artificial intelligence partnership with Google. It’s all a reminder that there are plenty of things – and hard-working people – to be proud of here in South Africa.

Anthony Sharpe

Editor

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):