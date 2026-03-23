Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Big Brother Mzansi champion Liema to spend R2m win on travel, home makeover and foundation

Liema Pantsi crowned Big Brother Mzansi season 6 Bazozwa taking home the R2 million grand prize. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Her victory is also a tale of second chances after she took a gamble in 2024 that saw her exit season four when she was given two options: take R250,000 and leave the game or decline the offer and continue to compete for the R2m prize money. She took the money and abruptly left that season.

Fresh off her win, she breaks her silence to Sowetan on all the drama that went down in the house, including her rivalry with runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala.

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Scandal! star Mamarumo Marokane feels Safta nomination is a win itself

Mamarumo Marokane. (Supplied)

Actor Mamarumo Marokane may be a familiar face to viewers of Scandal!, where she plays Bridget “Vuvu” Maseko, but there is more to the TV star than the fiery character audiences see on screen.

With a decade in the industry, Marokane has also appeared in productions such as MTV Shuga: Down South and Grit, steadily carving out her space in the acting world.

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WATCH | Inside the public insults between Doja Cat and her father

Grammy award-winning superstar performing at SunBet Arena, Pretoria as part of Global Citizen's Move Afrika tour. (Supplied by Zac Modir)

Doja Cat’s debut performance in South Africa has been marred by a public fallout with her father, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini. The strained relationship between the two became a talking point as both took to social media to air grievances.

Before her performance at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria as part of the Global Citizen Move Africa tour, Doja Cat shot up trends lists when she went on TikTok to speak about communication with her father.

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Bucs’ legend Metroblitz sings Khoza’s praises

Football legend and Orlando Pirates lethal striker Mandla "Metroblitz" Tsheolo speaks passionatkey about club chairman Irvin Khoza during an exclusive interview with Sowetan. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Orlando Pirates legend Mandla “Metroblitz” Tsheole has praised club chairman Irvin Khoza, saying his leadership skills rescued the club and SA football in general.

“There would be no Pirates today had it not been for Irvin,” he told Sowetan team during an exclusive interview at his home in Meadowlands Zone 7, Soweto.

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Sowetan