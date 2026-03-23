WATCH | Inside the public insults between Doja Cat and her father

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Doja Cat’s debut performance in South Africa has been marred by a public fallout with her father, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini. The strained relationship between the two became a talking point as both took to social media to air grievances.

Before her performance at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria as part of the Global Citizen Move Africa tour, Doja Cat shot up trends lists when she went on TikTok to speak about communication with her father.

“I was messaging my father because he’s here in Africa, and he said he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp,” Doja Cat said.

“So I sent him gay porn and said: ‘If you go to this link, you can get a ticket super duper easy.’ And he said: ‘Oh yes, I will send this to my management. My management will handle all of this. At the moment I’m just very busy doing costume and rehearsal, so at the moment I cannot do this myself.’”

Despite this, Dumisani was seen arriving at the SunBet Arena on Friday but later went online alleging Doja Cat’s management refused to allow him to watch the show and security kicked him out of the venue.

“I paid for the tickets. They are saying they will refund my money for the tickets.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Dumisani claimed Doja Cat was brainwashed by her “white, Jewish” mother, Deborah Sawyer, into believing he was absent in her life.

“I want to tell you the facts. I’ve worked so hard to make my name, which is my reputation. I’ve worked so hard to fight for this country with Sarafina!. I made a platform for this world to be where it is. I happened to meet Doja Cat, but I named her Zandile. I’ve been sad, but no one knows what happened. You can’t be in a foreign country and find a white woman with three kids, and then you make two kids with her, and then she becomes so lucky to give birth to a superstar, and then she gives information to the superstar that your father is not a good man,” he said.

“I’m not going to be used by a white woman with three kids. I was feeding those kids with the money of Sarafina!. I took care of her kids, white kids. They hated me. On top of that, I told Deborah I would love you to come home. She came home; she met my family, but no one ever talks about that, and today, just because I gave birth to a superstar with money, then it happens that that white woman brainwashed my baby that I had left her. I never left my kid. She played the cards because of being influenced by her mother. She came to South Africa. She’s got power to see me, and she faked it. I am sorry if I’ve touched anyone’s nerve. I’m a man of integrity, respect and love. Please don’t hate my baby.”

Zandile AKA Dojacat’s father Dumisani Dlamini expressing his side… pic.twitter.com/8q3Olu8C7y — —𝙺𝚊𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚎𝚔𝚊🌸 (@Sizi_phiwe) March 22, 2026

Doja Cat has always spoken openly about her father, saying she has never met him but has seen him commenting on her social media posts.

The American singer called her father a “deadbeat” on her X bio, writing: “My dad’s a deadbeat, but I did well.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a 2017 interview, Dumisani said after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up, he decided to stay in America and had two children with a Jewish-American woman, one of them Doja Cat.

After 15 years Dumisani returned to South Africa and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful, though he maintained contact with his children.

Dumisani, who has gushed over Doja Cat’s global success, said his legacy is his children.

“I’m proud of her for what she has achieved. I’m not surprised because it’s in the blood. All my children are talented. South Africa should be proud of such a great talent coming from us.”