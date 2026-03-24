Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Palesa Sauhatsi of Plated by Palesa (supp)

Delicious home-cooked kasi comfort food for autumn

Palesa Sauhatsi of Plated by Palesa (supp)

“I started Plated by Palesa because I knew that it would be the easiest way to share my experiences and recipes with my audience.”

The 32-year-old former insurance consultant was drawn back into the kitchen during the Covid-19 lockdown when she started posting her food recipes and photos on social media.

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LISTEN | ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ runner-up Thandeka: ‘I’m the undisputed Bazozwa Queen’

Recently evicted Big Brother Mzansi Thandeka Tshabalala. (Supplied)

Despite falling short of winning Big Brother Mzansion Sunday,Thandeka Tshabalala maintains that she is the undisputed “Bazozwa queen” after emerging as the archvillain of season six.

Her archrival Liema Pantsi was crowned champion, walking away with the R2m cash prize. The 30-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal speaks to Sowetan about her villain era.

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Sowetan




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LISTEN | ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ runner-up Thandeka: ‘I’m the undisputed Bazozwa Queen’

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