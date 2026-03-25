Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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SA star Masali Baduza takes lead in ‘Bridgerton’ season five

Masali Baduza and Hannah Dodd of Bridgerton. (ZOE MCCONNELL/NETFLIX © 2026)

South African actor Masali Baduza will take centre stage in the upcoming season five of hit series Bridgerton.

Netflix confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon that Bridgerton was back in production in London for the eight-episode new season premised around the queer love story between Baduza’s character Michaela and introverted middle daughter Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd.

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How to prioritise your household’s budget amid rising costs

Fuel's going up — and transport and food costs often follow. (123RF/hryshchyshen)

From prioritising your household’s budget and not cutting corners to ensuring that you continue focusing on your mental health.

These are some of the things Farzana Botha, Sanlam risk & savings (SRS) senior communications manager, advises families to do as we navigate trying times due to geopolitical instability.

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Departing Xtremme reflects on his Y journey

Xolani “Xtremme” Mthombeni to bid farewell to his breakfast show on Y. (Supplied.)

Ahead of the new radio season, this Friday Xolani “Xtremme” Mthombeni will bid farewell to commercial youth station Y after 11 years.

Karen Mthethwa will take over the 9am to 12pm slot with The Glow Up. From Sunday Feels to Morning Break, he reflects on his Y journey.

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Five things to know about plans to regulate podcasts in SA

Podcaster MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho has been lambasted for making derogatory remarks about Minnie Dlamini. (Instagram/MacG)

SA’s podcasting space is growing rapidly, but regulation is still catching up. On Tuesday, MPs, podcasters and key stakeholders engaged in a high-level engagement on podcast regulation.

The discussions were held under the theme, “Balancing regulation, growth and accountability in SA’s fast-growing podcasting space”.

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