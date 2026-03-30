Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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“I don’t chase past hits; my new album leans more on quiet moments”: Zakes Bantwini

Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini. (Supplied)

Zakes Bantwini says his new music is not focused on recreating past hits but rather honouring his creativity in real-time.

After the mammoth success of this last album Ghetto King, yielding hits like Osama, Abantu and Girl in the Mirror, the Grammy-winning producer and musician takes a different path on his latest album, Echoes of Botanical Gardens created alongside Skye Wanda.

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How colourism encourages use of dangerous skin-lightening creams

Khanyi Mbau. (Instagram/Khanyi Mbau)

A doctoral study from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has shed light on the motivations, risks and social pressures behind the use of skin-lightening products in SA.

Meagan Jacobs-Alfred examined the perceptions and experiences of people who use skin-lightening products in Cape Town and the broader social forces that sustain the practice.

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Diepsloot’s youth defies the odds to earn honours degree

Growing up in Diepsloot, Moses Makhadi has earned a Bachelor of Science Honours in Chemistry, marking a major milestone as the first person in his family to obtain a university degree. (supplied)

Moses Makhadi from Diepsloot, north of Joburg, has earned a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Chemistry, marking a major personal milestone as the first person in his family to obtain a university degree.

His journey is not only defined by academic success but by the weight of responsibility he carried as the eldest sibling in his family.

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Sowetan