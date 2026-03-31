Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Easter treats get a twist from Durban baker

Jam doughnut muffins (supp)

There is something special about sweet family gatherings where a table is filled with comforting dishes that stir up tasty food memories, tradition and shared moments.

From her family table to ours, primary school teacher and food content creator Tamara Reddy whisks new life into everyday home treats and classic SA holiday confectionery favourites through her vibrant social media platform, Tasty On My Table, just in time for Easter.

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Akhenime Mfenyana is forging a TV career on her own terms

Akhenime Mfenyana. (Supplied)

Akhenime Mfenyana is steadily carving her own path in local TV, and she’s doing it on her own terms.

The younger sister of South African Film and Television Award (Safta) winner Zenande Mfenyana is building a career rooted in longevity and discipline rather than overnight fame.

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Sowetan