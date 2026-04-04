IN PICS | Congregants gathered in celebration of Good Friday

Grace Bible Church and Regina Mundi Catholic Church congregants gathered in celebration of Good Friday in Soweto.Members of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Priests of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Grace Bible Church: thousands of congregants of the church who gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Sibusiso Nzima performing at Grace Bible Church during Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Sibusiso Nzima performing at Grace Bible Church during Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Members of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Members of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Members of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Members of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Congregants of Grace Bible Church gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Regina Mundi Catholic Church worshippers gathered during the Good Friday procession in Rockville Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Regina Mundi Catholic Church worshippers gathered to carry the wooden cross during the Good Friday procession in Rockville Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Regina Mundi Catholic Church worshippers gathered to carry the wooden cross during the Good Friday procession in Rockville Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Grace Bible Church leader Bishop Mosa Sono during the Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Grace Bible Church leader Bishop Mosa Sono and his wife Gege Sono joined thousands of congregants of the church who gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo) Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.