Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Benny Maverick’s latest project Valencia an ode to his mom

Benny Maverick. (Supplied)

Benny Maverick takes a deep dive into the highs and lows of his journey to the top with a new album, Valencia, named after his mother.

He unpacks to Sowetan how his tenacious spirit comes from his mother.

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Your A-to-Z guide to car recalls in South Africa

As many as 17,300 BMW models produced between 2018-2024 are affected by a recall for starter motor concerns. (BMW)

Carmakers have an obligation to address safety issues related to their vehicles’ operation.

The Consumer Product Safety Recall Guidelines, aligned with the Consumer Protection Act, sees that brands take action when products are found to have common defects that may pose a hazard to the buyer.

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Charles Dunn’s long road to the kitchen finally ends

Charles Dunn (supplied)

Charles Dunn’s culinary journey is the perfect example that a dream delayed is not a dream denied.

Dunn choice of cuisine features local delicacies including dombolo, chalalaka and trotters (supplied)

The 37-year-old private chef from Katlehong, on the East Rand, made the life-changing decision in 2025 to start over and pursue his long-buried dream.

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‘Let your husband pay’: McKenzie shuts down Mama Joy’s World Cup funding appeal

Superfan "Mama Joy" Chauke took to X to plead for financial assistance to attend the soccer World Cup. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has rejected football superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke’s request for funding to attend the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US.

Chauke took to X to plead for assistance, even tagging the Fifa president, after realising the department would not foot her bill.

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Sowetan