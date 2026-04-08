Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Lindelani Mkhize apologises for Joyous Celebration fallout

Lindelani Mkhize. (Simphiwe Nkwali)

Amid a public legal dispute, Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize has apologised to the country and supporters of the gospel group, acknowledging their internal challenges should never have unfolded in the public eye.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan, Mkhize struck a reflective tone, admitting the handling of the situation has fallen short of what the brand represents.

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Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson talks new role in film Destroying Desmond

Actor and film director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson. (Mpho Maponyane)

Actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has stepped back into the spotlight with Destroying Desmond — a chaotic, comedic film that blends friendship, revenge and distinctly South African humour.

While the project was shot in early 2024, long before she became a second-time mom, the daughter of famous parents Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane opens up to Sowetan about the new film, being a second-time mother, and more.

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Rising costs | Why you can’t let your insurance lapse now

Car insurance (123rf)

The rising cost of living forces us to relook at our monthly budgets.

While some adjustments could be as easy as cutting down on buying coffee or getting take-aways every week, there are more serious decisions that need to be made to ensure that your bond, car, insurance and school fees are paid without fail.

These decisions, as important as they are, should not lead us to a financial crisis in the future.

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Sowetan