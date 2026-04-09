SPOTLIGHT | Romance in Italy, blockbuster big-screen releases and early-morning premieres on M-Net Movies

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight takes a detailed look at a delicious romantic comedy set in Italy, four new movie channels filled with entertainment, and trailers of blockbusters to come this year.

Romance, sunshine and a bit of chaos are beautifully mixed up in Tuscany when a woman impulsively pretends to be someone she is not in the life-changing romance film You, Me & Tuscany. From director Kat Coiro (A Case of You, Marry Me) and starring multitalented Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Marco Calvani and more. A story where being in the wrong place is sometimes exactly where you need to be.

Public and school holidays are well taken care of with four new entertaining M-Net Movies channels on DStv this month. Featuring 6am daily movie premieres of blockbuster hits such as David, How to Train Your Dragon and Zootopia 2, educational offerings such as Mr Crocodile and feel-good family favourites scheduled all day long.

Added to the fantastic offering are arcade games on the MyDStv app, including instant prizes and vouchers. Everybody has a reason to smile.

Spotlight illuminates must-see big screen releases coming soon, so make sure you mark your calendars with cinema visit plans:

a reboot of the iconic hero He-Man in Masters of the Universe arrives on June 5;

arrives on June 5; Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day (June 12);

(June 12); the live-action Moana on July 10;

on July 10; a physically evolved S pider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31); and

(July 31); and Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom (September 25).

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.