Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Skeem Saam star Nozi Langa to take over TV screens as Mmaphefo on Emzini

TV star Nozi Langa-Malao. (Supplied)

Actor Nozi Langa-Malao has returned to the small screen after a two-year hiatus by reprising her breakout role of Glenda in Skeem Saam and scoring an exciting new TV role.

She will next play Mmaphefo in e.tv’s new daily drama, Emzini.

Ahead of the premiere next Monday, Langa-Malao speaks to Sowetan about taking time off to focus on motherhood.

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Bobby Blanco steps into his TV era with She Is DJ

Bobby Blanco. (KINGRAPHY)

Bobby Blanco is living his best TV life, and he’s not holding back. The media personality is now the face of She Is DJ on SABC 1, a docu-reality series that’ll give viewers a front-row seat to the daily grind, beats, and glow-ups of 13 of the country’s hottest female DJs.

A familiar face on local screens, Blanco first garnered popularity on Boity’s Own Your Throne before becoming a recurring cast member on Nadia Nakai’s Beyond Bragga. Now, he’s stepping into his own spotlight — not just as a personality, but as a presenter navigating a fast-paced and evolving career.

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Sowetan