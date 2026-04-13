Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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The Quick Interview | Thabo X lives childhood dream on Morning Live debut

Morning Live's new sport anchor Thabo Sandisile Xaba. (Supplied)

Broadcaster Thabo Sandisile Xaba − popularly known as Thabo X − says his addition as the new sports anchor on Morning Live is a full circle moment.

Known as a popular voice on youth radio station Y, the 29-year-old now gets to fulfil a childhood dream of working with veteran broadcasters Leanne Manas and Sakina Kamwendo on a show he grew up watching.

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WATCH | Dream big, says Big Brother winner Liema celebrating in Qonce

Big Brother season six winner Liema Pantsi received a hero’s welcome at her home town of Qonce on Saturday afternooN. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Qonce-born Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi is determined to make her mark on the entertainment industry after conquering the popular reality show at her second attempt.

Just weeks after her famous victory, Liema, who walked away with R2m prize money, is back in her home province to celebrate her success.

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Why you should have regular health check-ups

Research shows clear links between oral health and many major systemic diseases. Picture: 123RF ( zinkevych )

Are you moving further away from lifestyle diseases, or are you at risk, walking straight into the lion’s den?

If you don’t know the answer, then you need a health check-up.

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Sowetan