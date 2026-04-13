Kelvin Momo and Kabza de Small locked in bitter fight over amapiano classic royalties

What started as a landmark Amapiano collaboration has now escalated into a drawn-out legal dispute between Kelvin Momo and record label boss Kabza de Small over alleged breaches of a recording agreement linked to Momo’s Private School.
When Kelvin Momo (real name Thato Ledwaba) and Babalwa M (Babalwa Mavuso) released the project six years ago, the collaboration was widely seen as a defining moment in their rise within the Amapiano scene. However, that same project has since become central to a legal fight now before the Johannesburg high court.
The case, which has been going on for nearly two years, stems from allegations by Ledwaba that Kabza de Small — real name Kabelo Motha — and his company Piano Hub failed to honour key obligations under their recording agreement, particularly around royalties, artist development and promotion.
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