Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Inimba star Nasiphi Ntabeni finds freedom through her craft

Nasiphi Ntabeni (supplied)

Actor Nasiphi Ntabeni has come a long way since her victory on acting competition show The Final Cut and starring in Isidingo. Now she has viewers glued onto their TV screen playing Ntsiki Mabandla in Inimba.

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The Yeoville Dinner Club − an exclusive gastronomic experience

Sanza Sandile, chef and founder of the Yeoville Dinner Club during one of their dining nights. (Supplied)

The Yeoville Dinner Club is one of Joburg’s best-kept gastronomic secrets − an unforgettable, intimate culinary experience.

Sanza Sandile, founder and host, has hosted this must-visit Joburg treasure as a cultural dining destination for a number of years.

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2026 WORLD CUP GROUP A | Tough for Bafana against Mexico, Czechia, Korea

Mbekezeli Mbokazi. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A group with no clear whipping boy team seems sure to be tightly contested.

Bafana Bafana will have to be at their best to get results against any of their three opponents.

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Kelvin Momo and Kabza de Small locked in bitter fight over amapiano classic royalties

Kelvin Momo. (Supplied)

What started as a landmark Amapiano collaboration has now escalated into a drawn-out legal dispute between Kelvin Momo and record label boss Kabza de Small over alleged breaches of a recording agreement linked to Momo’s Private School.

When Kelvin Momo (real name Thato Ledwaba) and Babalwa M (Babalwa Mavuso) released the project six years ago, the collaboration was widely seen as a defining moment in their rise within the Amapiano scene.

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Sowetan