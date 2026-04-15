Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Paradys actor Ilse Klink: ‘Theatre will become more relevant as AI rises’

Veteran actor Ilse Klink believes that theatre will become more relevant with the rise of AI.

The Isidingo, 7de Laan, Lockdown, and Paradys star has noted that more audiences are seeking real-life experiences rather than AI-driven content.

Klink breaks it down to Sowetan on how screenwriters can push the envelope on TV to deliver more layered, daring and authentic storytelling.

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Financial literacy: the key to money security and informed choices

With only 51% of South African adults considered financially literate, it means there are millions of others who are unable to manage money wisely and plan for long-term success.

Financial literacy is important, not only in helping individuals manage their money on a daily basis, but it is vital for financial security in life.

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Sowetan