SPOTLIGHT | Soldiers attacked by a cartel, ancient forces awakened and SA’s part in the new ‘Hunger Games’ movie

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Buckle up for this week’s Spotlight episode featuring a splendid selection of new cinema releases and entertainment events.

There are high-stakes action thrills and brotherhood under pressure as Brothers Under Fire follows a squad of soldiers at a wedding in Mexico. A fight quickly turns into a battle for survival after a ruthless cartel attack, with a town caught in the crossfire. From Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and starring Kiefer Sutherland, Solly McLeod, Tommy Martinez and more. Now at cinemas.

The classic suspense action franchise is reimagined as a story of pure horror when ancient forces are awakened in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. A joyful reunion soon turns into a living nightmare. At cinemas and on IMAX, and starring Jack Reynor and Laia Costa. From horror guru Cronin (Evil Dead Rise, The Hole in the Ground) with his signature visual storytelling on full display.

A global takeover commenced this past week leading up to the highly anticipated sixth instalment of the popular franchise The Hunger Games, due for release in November. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping release sees 25 countries participating in the unveiling of visually stunning garden installations in locations worldwide, with South Africa one of them. The official countdown is on to uncover the story piece by piece. The proudly SA display debuted at Rosebank Mall and has moved across to Sandton Gautrain Station. Make sure you don’t miss it.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win double movie tickets to see Brothers Under Fire.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by April 23 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.