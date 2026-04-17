Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Freshlyground introduces their new lead vocalist Mbali Makhoba

Freshlyground’s new lead vocalist 20-year-old Mbali Makhoba. (Supplied)

Mbali Makhoba, 20, is the new lead vocalist for the band Freshlyground, taking over where Zolani Mahola — now known as The One Who Sings — left off.

After a seven-year hiatus, the group is working on new music. Makhoba and drummer Peter Cohen speak to Sowetan about the new era and latest album Take Me Home, which drops on Friday.

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Second CAF final in a row beckons for Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. (Samuel Shivambu)

Ahead of the decisive CAF Champions League semifinal second leg clash against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Mamelodi Sundowns are not letting anything go for granted as they look to complete the job and progress to the final.

Masandawana hold a valuable 1-0 advantage from the first leg and just need to avoid a defeat to advance to the final.

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STARS OF THE 2026 WORLD CUP | Achraf Hakimi can take Atlas Lions far again

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi. Picture: FRAN SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES

In consistency and his achievements at club and international level, Achraf Hakimi has been one of the top three African footballers of the last decade with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Hakimi is the best right-back in the world.

For Morocco, apart from his immense defensive qualities, he is the source of most of their attacking impetus.

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Sowetan