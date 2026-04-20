Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Former Muvhango star Maduvha Madima returns to music with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Former Muvhango star Maḓuvha Madima. (Supplied)

Former Muvhango star and Light of My Life hit-maker Maduvha Madima is making a triumphant return to both music and TV.

She gives Sowetan a glimpse into working with legendary groups Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Soweto String Quartet for her latest EP titled Sounds From Home, with lead single Ro Themba Vhone featuring the five-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group.

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Inside your second brain: How gut health controls rest of body

A salad from Mpho Tshukudu's cookbook. (Supplied)

Fatigue, sugar cravings, mood swings, brain fog and bloating.

These are some of the signs of gut problems which often go unnoticed that could affect your overall health.

“Your gut is your second brain, and anything that happens in the gut affects the rest of your body,” says The IV Bar founder Keri Rudolph.

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Sowetan