Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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We pick our five stars to contest PSL Footballer of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates. (Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix)

As the 2025/26 season draws to a close with most teams left with five matches, the Footballer of the Season debate is heating up. We pick five potential candidates for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season accolade.

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‘Go Sports’ girls add fashion flair to Mzansi’s thriving sporting culture

Model wears Mzansi Threaded apparel (Legae Sehlako)

In celebration of Mzansi’s vibrant sporting culture, a new wave of fan style for women and girls is taking shape in time for the World Cup in North America in June and July.

Enter the rise of the “Go Sports” girl — a stylish appeal where patriotism meets elevated, fashion-forward pieces that move effortlessly from the stands to the streets.

LISTEN | Former Isibaya star Muzi Mthabela wants to stop being typecast as an alpha male

Seasoned actor Muzi Mthabela. (Supplied)

Actor Muzi Mthabela says his dream is to step into a leading role that defies the typical “alpha male” mould he is often cast in.

Mthabela yearns for more of an acting challenge, with his dream character being a nuanced and unlikely hero such as Denzel Washington in The Taking of Pelham 123.

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Sowetan