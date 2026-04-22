Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Get to know rising star Zekhethelo Zondi (15)

Zekhethelo Zondi. (Supplied)

Zekhethelo Zondi is the breakout star to watch as she garners attention for her lead role in local film Laundry, which has screened at film festivals in Johannesburg, Marrakech and Toronto.

Her acting résumé also includes roles in Scandal!, Isifiso, Shadow, Collision and A Grave Confession, alongside two feature films currently in post-production. Sowetan gets to know the 15-year-old starlet.

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Zozibini Tunzi pursuing a career in acting and presenting as she joins SABC3’s ‘Top Billing’

Zozibini Tunzi is poised to make her mark in the film and Tv industry as she joins Top Billing's 2026 comeback season on. SABC3. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Zozibini “Zozi” Tunzi is poised to make her mark in the film and TV industry as she joins Top Billing’s 2026 comeback season on SABC3.

She is among the new lineup of presenters on the show, including Miss South Africa 2023 runner-up Bryoni Govender, actor Arno Greeff, and voiceover artist Sine Mpulu.

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Who’ll win the battle between Bucs and Downs?

Mamelodi Sundown coach Miguel Cardoso. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO@MUCHAVE)

The Betway Premiership has reached the final stretch, and attention will be firmly fixed on frontrunners Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as they go for broke in the championship title race.

The Buccaneers, who have five matches left, and the Brazilians, with seven games to play, are involved in a two-horse race for the title, and the stage is set for what is expected to be an enthralling sprint to the finishing line over the coming weeks.

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Father’s sax skills nurtured Halo Yagami’s musical roots

Rising star Halo Yagami. (Supplied)

Rising star Halo Yagami‘s foundation in music was formed thanks to his father — and way before his digital streams, collaborations and growing recognition.

Born Monde Thuthukani Ngcobo, the 30-year-old artist who hails from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal credits his musical development to his earliest years, where his father — an avid saxophone player — laid the foundation for his taste and emotional connection to sound.

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Sowetan