Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

LISTEN | How Trevor Noah inspired KZN comedian Prince K
This 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards theme of “Then and Now” holds special meaning for KwaZulu-Natal-born comedian Prince K.
His nomination for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award is a full-circle moment for the funnyman born Smangaliso Prince Gasa − from watching Trevor Noah DVDs in rural KwaZulu-Natal to now being a first-time nominee.
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‘I’m honest and direct, not angry’ - MaNgwabe sets the record straight on Uthando Nes’thembu
The current season of Uthando Nes’thembu has been such a hot topic that it has been extended for four additional episodes until May 14.
Polygamous Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife, Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku, has been central to season 9 of the popular Mzansi Magic reality show.
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Five ways to elevate your sneaker game
The winter season is closing in, and it’s time for a footwear shake-up that won’t cool down your street-style game.
Our invitation for the cold weather is to set aside the predictable boots and plush styles for striking and vibrant sneakers to elevate your fit.
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Sowetan