Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LISTEN | How Trevor Noah inspired KZN comedian Prince K

Comedian Prince K. (Thekiso Mokhele)

This 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards theme of “Then and Now” holds special meaning for KwaZulu-Natal-born comedian Prince K.

His nomination for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award is a full-circle moment for the funnyman born Smangaliso Prince Gasa − from watching Trevor Noah DVDs in rural KwaZulu-Natal to now being a first-time nominee.

Click here to read more.

‘I’m honest and direct, not angry’ - MaNgwabe sets the record straight on Uthando Nes’thembu

The cast of Uthando Nes'thembu. (Supplied )

The current season of Uthando Nes’thembu has been such a hot topic that it has been extended for four additional episodes until May 14.

Polygamous Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife, Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku, has been central to season 9 of the popular Mzansi Magic reality show.

Click here to read more.

Five ways to elevate your sneaker game

Amapiano starlet Zee Nxumalo headlines the Puma H-Street sneaker campaign (supplied)

The winter season is closing in, and it’s time for a footwear shake-up that won’t cool down your street-style game.

Our invitation for the cold weather is to set aside the predictable boots and plush styles for striking and vibrant sneakers to elevate your fit.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan