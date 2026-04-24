Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Sjika Da Thirdborn on taking vernac comedy to the next step

Sjika Da Thirdborn. (Thekiso Mokhele)

How long does it take Savanna Newcomer Award nominee Sjika Da Thirdborn to come up with material for his standup? “Same day,” he quips. The Katlehong-born funnyman, real name Jabulani Moshoeshoe, is nominated in the coveted category at the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, where he will compete with Prince K, Akhil Maharaj, Nishen Pather and Rae du Plooy at Gold Reef City’s The Lyric Theatre on May 2.

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Key duels that may decide Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will do battle at FNB Stadium at 3pm on Sunday. Picture: 123rf (davidpastorandres)

With the 185th Soweto derby between traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium at 3pm on Sunday the drawcard of this weekend’s local sporting world, we pick three key duels that could decide this titanic fixture that is likely to affect the Betway Premiership title race.

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70-year-old graduate proves it’s never too late to start again

After overcoming illness and personal loss, 70-year-old Mantoa Mabel Mphambo graduated with a theology degree. (kaleidoscope Studios)

At an age when many slow down, 70-year-old Mantoa Mabel Mphambo has achieved something remarkable, earning a Bachelor of Divinity after a long and painful journey marked by illness, loss and renewal.

Her story is not only about a qualification from the University of the Free State. It is about faith, resilience and starting over when life takes an unexpected turn.

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Sowetan