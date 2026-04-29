Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi graces the cover of SMag’s ‘Beauty’ issue

Smag cover - Zozibini Tunzi PIC: Steve Tanchel (STEVE TANCHEL)

Ahead of Top Billing’s much-anticipated return to SABC3 on Thursday evening, the programme’s new presenter, Zozibini Tunzi, graces the cover of SMag’s April “Beauty” issue, powered by Nivea Micellar Water.

Who better to front this issue than Tunzi? Her career has been shaped around the narrative of transforming accepted beauty standards, and she remains a future-facing game-changer, moving the needle towards making the beauty industry more inclusive, driving innovation and pioneering authentic representation.

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Comedy a calling for rising star Akhil Maharaj

Funnyman Akhil Maharaj. (Supplied)

After years of grinding, KZN comedian Akhil Maharaj is finally enjoying his moment in the sunshine as a nominee for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award.

Maharaj is nominated in the category at the 13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards alongside fellow newbies Nishen Pather, Prince K, Rae du Plooy and Sjika Da Thirdborn. The winner will be announced on Saturday at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre. Before then, Sowetan gets to know Maharaj.

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Chiefs could hit 50-point mark after five tough seasons

APRIL 26 2026 Soccer fans at FNB Stadium before the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Johannesburg. PHOTO ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Kaizer Chiefs will be determined to hit the 50-point mark for the first time since the 2019/20 season when they face draw kings Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Amakhosi are three points away from reaching 50 points, a feat they last achieved under coach Ernst Middendorp five seasons ago when they lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day to settle for second spot.

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EMMANUEL TJIYA | Happy girls are the prettiest

S Mag Editor-in-Chief Emmanuel Tjiya. (Steve Tanchel )

Be careful what you wish for. I’m a late bloomer when it comes to facial hair. In my teens, there was poor beard growth with barely-there facial hair. I could smell the desperation (if desperation had a smell).

Imagine my excitement in my mid-20s when I was finally blessed with some facial hair. But it was not enough. It was patchy, scattered across my cheeks, chin, and jawline. The type that refuses to connect into full growth.

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Sowetan