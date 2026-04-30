SPOTLIGHT | The devil is back in Prada, Russell Crowe is beastly and Comic Con takes over Cape Town

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight examines full-scale drama, fashion and knockout moments from movies at cinemas.

Gird your loins as fashion is again ruthless with The Devil Wears Prada sequel to the 2006 box office hit strutting back onto the big screen. Miranda Priestly is fighting to stay relevant in a fast-changing world alongside familiar faces in The Devil Wears Prada 2. It’s legacy vs ambition and power vs reinvention. With returning director David Frankel and a cast including award-winning icons Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Don’t miss the red-carpet glamour at the South African premiere this week. Now at cinemas.

Pure adrenaline and knockouts await in Beast, starring Russell Crowe. After years away from the ring, a once-feared MMA champion is dragged back to the cage to reunite with the trainer who built him into a legend. One final brutal showdown, with everything on the line. This raw and relentless movie is at cinemas with Luke Hemsworth and Daniel MacPherson co-starring.

Comic Con 2026 is bigger, louder and taking over Cape Town with pop culture until May 3. This year’s lineup is stacked with international guest appearances including Evanna Lynch, anime heavyweights Jason Liebrecht and Christopher Sabat, and stars from the global hit One Piece, Steven John Ward, Jazzara Jaslyn and Callum Kerr. Expect immersive gaming experiences, live panels, behind-the-scenes stories and more at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win a fashion-fabulous hamper worth R5,000 from The Devil Wears Prada 2, courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Africa, by sending your best impersonation and inspired look plus a caption of your favourite character from the movie.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by May 7 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.