Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Brenda Mtambo honours late grandma with spiritually charged concert

Singer-songwriter Brenda Mtambo. (Supplied)

Brenda Mtambo is set to present Amahubo Ka Gogo – The Live Experience, a musical ode to her grandmother, the woman who raised her and the personification of who she is today.

Set to stage in Johannesburg on July 18 and in Durban on August 15, the production will be rooted in heritage, faith and legacy – drawing from the hymns, prayers and teachings that shaped her upbringing.

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IN PICS | ‘I quit everything for this,’ says Rae du Plooy after big wins at comedy awards

Rae du Plooy win Svanna newcomer award at the 13th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

After making the bold decision to pursue stand-up comedy full time in 2023, funnyman Rae du Plooy had the last laugh after being one of the big winners on Saturday night at the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre.

He scooped the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award, beating fellow nominees Prince K, Sjika Da Thirdborn, Akhil Maharaj, and Nishen Pather.

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Here’s what you need to know about newly-promoted PSL side Kruger

Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) (Lefty Shivambu)

In the wake of Kruger United’s promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) to the Premiership, we outline some key facts about the Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga-based outfit and how they clinched automatic promotion.

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Sowetan