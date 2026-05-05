Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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IN PICS | Tyla, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Blue Ivy embrace ‘Fashion is Art’ at Met Gala

Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

The 2026 Met Gala was a feast for the eyes, with Hollywood stars rocking creations that rivalled living art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4.

Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Dubbed the biggest night in fashion, the annual “First Monday in May” soirée was an A-lister affair as always with industry bigwigs, young creatives and starlets coming out in sublime creations to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

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2026 WORLD CUP GROUP D | US and Turkey appear favoured to go through

Christian Pulisic, of the US, controls the ball against Belgium at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 28, 2026 (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Group D is likely to be a closely contested affair at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

While the US has the “home turf” advantage on the West Coast, betting experts highlight Group D as a “wide open” group, meaning the top two spots could be highly competitive.

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Young chef shines in Joburg’s fine dining scene

Nkateko Maoke, Demi Chef de Partie at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg (supplied)

Nkateko Maoke is leaving his mark on Joburg’s fine dining scene.

The 23-year-old demi-chef de partie at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg, was handpicked by executive chef Rudi Liebenberg to co-create an inimitable menu for an exclusive, year-long seasonal dining series in partnership with Babylonstoren, one of the Cape’s most celebrated farms.

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Musa Mseleku on the good, bad, ugly of his reality show

'Uthando Nes'thembu' star and polygamist Musa Mseleku. (Instagram/Musa Mseleku)

Ahead of the season 9 finale of reality TV showUthando Nes’thembuon May 14, celebrity polygamous Musa Mseleku speaks to Sowetan about the emotional tensions that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats almost 10 seasons later.

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