Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

IN PICS | Tyla, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Blue Ivy embrace ‘Fashion is Art’ at Met Gala
The 2026 Met Gala was a feast for the eyes, with Hollywood stars rocking creations that rivalled living art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4.
Dubbed the biggest night in fashion, the annual “First Monday in May” soirée was an A-lister affair as always with industry bigwigs, young creatives and starlets coming out in sublime creations to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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2026 WORLD CUP GROUP D | US and Turkey appear favoured to go through
Group D is likely to be a closely contested affair at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
While the US has the “home turf” advantage on the West Coast, betting experts highlight Group D as a “wide open” group, meaning the top two spots could be highly competitive.
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Young chef shines in Joburg’s fine dining scene
Nkateko Maoke is leaving his mark on Joburg’s fine dining scene.
The 23-year-old demi-chef de partie at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg, was handpicked by executive chef Rudi Liebenberg to co-create an inimitable menu for an exclusive, year-long seasonal dining series in partnership with Babylonstoren, one of the Cape’s most celebrated farms.
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Musa Mseleku on the good, bad, ugly of his reality show
Ahead of the season 9 finale of reality TV showUthando Nes’thembuon May 14, celebrity polygamous Musa Mseleku speaks to Sowetan about the emotional tensions that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats almost 10 seasons later.
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