Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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‘Lover Girl’ JayJayy takes a bold Detour into stardom

Jay Jayy speaks on her budding music career. (Supplied)

At just 20, amapiano rising sensation JayJayy, real name Kamogelo Mokoti, is making waves with her debut album, Detour.

Hailing from Diepkloof, Soweto, the musician also affectionately know as “TheLoverGirl” on social media, has Mzansi dancing with songs Phesheya, Kancane Kancane, Ngiyagowa, Samba 8 and Ngeke n’Believe’e.

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How to start an emergency fund and stick to it

What you need to do to start saving for emergencies. (123RF)

“I owe myself money; it’s not even funny.”

This was a text I sent to a friend a few days ago. I was frustrated.

In the next few days, I sat down to look at my finances. At first, the numbers were not numbering (rolls eyes).

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LISTEN | Ouaddou compares title race with Downs to ‘City-Arsenal battle’

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says all is not lost in the Betway Premiership race. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has likened their title fight with Mamelodi Sundowns to the one between Arsenal and Manchester City in the English Premier League, highlighting how it has heightened excitement around SA football.

Pirates put in a professional display to beat Stellenbosch 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night, narrowing the gap between them and Sundowns to two points with three games to play.

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