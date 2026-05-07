Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

WEDDING | Xtremme’s radio journey down the aisle
How radio broadcaster Xolani “Xtremme” Mthombeni brought Y listeners along when he said “I do” to sweetheart Dithapelo Segodi.
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‘Pimville’ production company in breach of contract, says SABC
Public broadcaster the SABC says it has met its financial obligations to Bakwena Productions, the production company behind telenovela Pimville, amid payment drama with the cast and crew as well as other undisclosed concerns.
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LISTEN | Amapiano ‘hunk’ Sushi B leans into sound, not spotlight
Amapiano heartthrob Sushi B has much more to offer to the genre than just his attractive looks.
Sushi B — real name Kenny Magampa — is carving out his signature “private school amapiano” sound with hits like Shakespeare and Amigos.
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Kabza De Small and Maphorisa explore day two of ‘Scorpion Kings Live’ due to huge demand
With over 50,000 tickets already sold for Scorpion Kings Live: A Family Affair on September 19 at FNB Stadium, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are exploring the possibilities of adding a second day.
The duo spoke to Sowetan about staging the mammoth concert experience.
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Sowetan
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