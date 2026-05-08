Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Egypt's Mohamed Salah is going to be key for the Pharaohs during the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Ulrik Pedersen)

Bongani Fassie on a high after 7 years of sobriety

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani populalrly known as Bongz. (offgridza)

Bongani Fassie, the son of the late South African music icon Brenda Fassie, opens up about the naysayers, his sobriety, evolution and public scrutiny ahead of his new EP Skomline dropping on Friday.

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WATCH | Egypt to rely on Liverpool talisman ‘King Salah’ at World Cup

Egypt coach Mohamed Salah is going to be key for the Pharaohs during the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Ulrik Pedersen)

Dubbed the “Egyptian King”, Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly the biggest sporting figure in his homeland, Egypt.

However, for Salah to reach the zenith of his career wasn’t smooth sailing.

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From retail to barcadi: BQueen’s rise from struggle to spotlight

Bacardi singer BQueen is on the rise. (Supplied)

Rising bacardi musician BQueen is enjoying her moment in the spotlight after years of working in retail.

The 32-year-old, from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, is releasing her new single Jika’Ma’jika on Friday, featuring Mapara A Jazz and produced by Bongani Fassie.

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Tso calls for calm after title race tilts back in Pirates’ favour

Lebo Mothiba of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Polokwane on 18 February 2026. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates all-time top scorer Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi has warned the Buccaneers that the title wasn’t yet in the bag after Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-all against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

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Sowetan