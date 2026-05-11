Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Gigi Lamayne trading places: from hip hop to 3-Step

Gigi Lamayne (Supplied)

For years, Gigi Lamayne built her name in hip-hop − through hard bars, cyphers, freestyles and a fearless attitude that made her one of the genre’s standout female voices.

Now, the award-winning rapper is entering a completely different sonic space.

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BOOK EXTRACT | Risky dinner in the boma — bush magic, mystery and mischief

Francoise Malby-Anthony's prawn curry. (supplied)

Our boma dinners are usually a highlight for our guests — a magical evening under the African skies, lit by flickering candles and accompanied by the gentle sounds of the bush. It’s a serene, unforgettable experience.

We’ve always believed monkeys sleep at night. At least, that’s what we were told.

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WATCH | Understanding the difference between seasonal affective disorder and winter blues

Clinical psychologist, Dr Seleme Melato, says sleep hygiene matters the most in people with seasonal affective disorder because they always feel like I haven't slept enough. (Supplied)

Seasonal changes affect more than just our wardrobes or what hearty meal we decide to put on our plate on cold days. They impact our mental health significantly.

Many people experience feelings of sluggishness and low mood during colder months.

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