Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | David Tlale’s stylish commute

Model and media personality Sonia Booth strutting the David Tlale autumn-winter 2026/27 runway at the underground Gautrain station on Friday (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)

Just after 11pm, on a bitterly cold Friday night, fashion designer David Tlale showcased his autumn-winter 2026/27 collection on the Gautrain platform in Park Station, Joburg – a groundbreaking spectacle that was a first for the high-speed express commuter rail system.

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Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala brings layered matriarch MaMbokazi to life in ‘Kwa Baba’

Veteran actress Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala. (Supplied)

Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala plays matriarch MaMbokazi in the new telenovela Kwa Baba. Set to premiere in June, the Mzansi Magic daily drama features an ensemble cast of Vuyo Biyela, Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom, Lindani Nkosi, Kwanele Mthethwa, Nkanyiso Mzimela, Helen Lebepe, Mpho J Molepo, and Phumzile Mlangeni.

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WEDDING | How Anton Jeftha slid into the DMs with swagger

Newlyweds Anton Jeftha and Tegan Goldman. (Supplied)

One Piece actor Anton Jeftha found love in the digital age with sweetheart Tegan Goldman.

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Sowetan