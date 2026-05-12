Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

WATCH | David Tlale’s stylish commute
Just after 11pm, on a bitterly cold Friday night, fashion designer David Tlale showcased his autumn-winter 2026/27 collection on the Gautrain platform in Park Station, Joburg – a groundbreaking spectacle that was a first for the high-speed express commuter rail system.
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Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala brings layered matriarch MaMbokazi to life in ‘Kwa Baba’
Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala plays matriarch MaMbokazi in the new telenovela Kwa Baba. Set to premiere in June, the Mzansi Magic daily drama features an ensemble cast of Vuyo Biyela, Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom, Lindani Nkosi, Kwanele Mthethwa, Nkanyiso Mzimela, Helen Lebepe, Mpho J Molepo, and Phumzile Mlangeni.
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WEDDING | How Anton Jeftha slid into the DMs with swagger
One Piece actor Anton Jeftha found love in the digital age with sweetheart Tegan Goldman.
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Sowetan