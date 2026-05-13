Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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I made bad choices in romance – Letoya Makhene

Letoya Makhene (Supplied)

Actor, musician and TV presenter Letoya Makhene gets candid on reality TV show, The Makhenes, about her disappointment in her choices of past lovers, how her bad decisions have impacted on her children, and on picking up the pieces.

That unfiltered look into her personal life unfolds on Sundays on Mzansi Magic.

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LISTEN | Cardoso says PSL & refs ‘rolled out red carpet’ for Pirates in title race

Mamelodi Sundown coach Miguel Cardoso (ANTONIO@MUCHAVE)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has accused the league and match officials of “rolling out the red carpet” for Orlando Pirates as the Brazilians are on the brink of losing out on the championship for the first time in nine years.

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Hanging out with Fhatuwani Mukheli

Fhatuwani Mukheli (Supplied )

The 41-year-old multi-disciplinary artist tells of honouring Black lives in his latest collection, overcoming dyslexia, and showcasing at Expo Chicago.

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Sowetan